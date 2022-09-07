Millwall’s 5 most valuable players according to Transfermarkt after a shrewd summer transfer window

Millwall had a busy summer strengthening their squad, bringing in a total of eight new faces.

The Lions are still slightly short in some areas and could have perhaps added more, especially after suffering injuries to some key players.

Boss Gary Rowett still has a decent squad at his disposal and certainly enough to compete well in the division.

It has been a difficult start to the campaign for the South East London club but they did get a much-needed win in their last encounter against Cardiff City.

After their busy summer though, who are the most valuable players currently in the squad?

Here we look at Millwall’s five most valuable players according to Transfermarkt (excluding loan players).

Zian Flemming – £1.80million

Millwall paid a reported fee of 2.25 million for the services of Zian Flemming from Fortuna Sittard in the summer.

The Dutch midfielder is expected to be the creative force for Rowett’s side this season but has only started two of the opening seven games. The 24-year-old did miss three games through injury and will need time to settle.

Mason Bennett – £1.80million

Left winger Mason Bennett has been at the club since 2020 after making his loan move from Derby County permanent. He enjoyed a good first season at the club but hasn’t quite hit the same heights since.

There is no doubt that Bennett is a key player for the Lions when fit but unfortunately, he is currently sidelined after suffering a hamstring injury just three games into the season.

Benik Afobe – £1.80million

Striker Benik Afobe was signed for an undisclosed fee on a one year-deal from Stoke City. The experienced front-man enjoyed a successful loan spell at the club last season so Rowett moved quickly to bring him in for another season.

Afobe has played for a total of 12 clubs, including a previous loan spell at Millwall back in 2013.

The former Wolves and Bournemouth man certainly knows where the goal is but has managed just one in his eight appearances so far.

George Saville – £3.15million

Midfielder George Saville has been a regular in the side since his return to The Den from Middlesbrough back in July 2021.

The Northern Irish international is an experienced player in the middle of the park so it’s no surprise he is still one of Millwall’s most valuable players.

The former Chelsea youngster has already made an impact this season, scoring the winner in their comeback victory over Coventry City in August.

Jake Cooper – £3.60million

Captain Jake Cooper is still regarded as one of the top players at the club and has been a permanent fixture in central defence for a number of seasons.

Despite interest from other clubs, the defender has stayed loyal to Millwall since his arrival from Reading in 2017 and continues to be a dominant fixture in the heart of the defence.

Cooper is also a threat in the air from set-pieces scoring 19 times in his Lions career, including one so far this season.