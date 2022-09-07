Middlesbrough’s 5 most valuable players according to Transfermarkt after a busy summer of spending

Middlesbrough were hard at work during this summer’s transfer window, bringing in 10 new players in total.

And there could yet have been more, but Middlesbrough seemed to struggle in pursuit of some.

Still, Chris Wilder looks to have a strong squad at his disposal ahead of what promises to be a challenging and exciting season for Boro.

The season has started slowly, but after claiming an impressive win over Sunderland on Monday night we could soon see the best of this Boro outfit.

After their busy summer spending spree though, who are the club’s most valuable players?

Here we look at Middlesbrough’s current five most valuable players according to Transfermarkt (excluding loan players).

Matt Clarke- £2.7million

Middlesbrough paid a reported fee of £2.25million for Matt Clarke this summer. The former Brighton man has impressed at Championship level in the past with the likes of Derby County and West Brom, having featured three times for Boro since signing.

Darragh Lenihan – £2.7million

Darragh Lenihan is another centre-back who arrived this summer. He joined on a free transfer after leaving Blackburn Rovers at the end of last season, with the Irishman having featured seven times in the Championship so far and looking like a solid signing.

Marcus Forss – £3.6million

Reports say that Middlesbrough forked out £3.24million on Marcus Forss. The Finnish international signed from Brentford and made an immediate impact, scoring in his first start for Boro against QPR last month.

He’s since dropped down to the bench with on loan Fulham man Rodrigo Muniz now leading the line.

Dael Fry – £5.4million

Middlesbrough stalwart Dael Fry is already in his seventh season with the first-team, despite only being 25 years old.

He’s been a mainstay in the side for the past few seasons now, having featured five times in the Championship so far this season.

Paddy McNair – £5.4million

Few may be surprised to see Paddy McNair topping this list. The former Manchester United man has been one of Middlesbrough’s best signings of the past few years having racked up over 150 league appearances for the club since arriving in 2018.

He showed his class on Monday night in the game v Sunderland, before picking up an unfortunate injury.