Michael Appleton makes bold statement on new Blackpool star after ‘absolute snip’ summer deal

Blackpool boss Michael Appleton has told the Blackpool Gazette that Dom Thompson ‘will make a hell of a lot of money’ for the club after his summer arrival.

Blackpool added Thompson to their ranks during the summer transfer window, snapping him up from Brentford.

He’s emerged as an early favourite at Bloomfield Road too, starting every Championship game so far and putting in some strong performances on the left while operating as either a wing-back or a full-back for Appleton.

Now, the 22-year-old has drawn high praise from the Tangerines boss.

As quoted by the Blackpool Gazette, Appleton said that Thompson arrived from Premier League side Brentford in ‘an absolute snip’ and while he wouldn’t say an exact figure, he backed the left-back to ‘make a hell of a lot of money’ for the club in the future.

Here’s what he had to say on the addition of Thompson:

“The signing of Dom Thompson has been a massive positive for us on a permanent deal.

“What we got him for from Brentford is an absolute snip and he will make a hell of a lot of money for the football club. I probably won’t say now but there’s certain figures in my head that he’s more than capable of getting to.”

Thompson signed a long-term deal with the club, penning a deal until 2025 with the option of another year.

One to watch…

Appleton certainly seems to have faith that the addition of Thompson will be one that benefits the club in the long-term, so it will be hoped that he can get the best out of their new summer signing in the years to come.

The Tangerines boss is well-versed in working with and developing young talents, so the former Brentford man will be really hoping he can thrive under his management at Bloomfield Road.

Injuries have disrupted his momentum before but if he can stay fit, there’s no doubt Thompson is one to watch.

Fingers will be crossed that he can play out his best football in a Blackpool shirt, but if bigger things await the ex-Arsenal youngster, Appleton seems confident that the club will at least land a solid fee for the player.