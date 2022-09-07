Ipswich Town general knowledge quiz – 10 quickfire questions on the Tractor boys (07.09.22)

Ipswich Town boast an illustrious history, and current boss Kieran McKenna and his side will be keen to become part of it.

Ipswich Town sit at the top of the League One table as it stands.

Once again, promotion is the aim for the Tractor Boys as they hunt for a long overdue promotion back to the Championship. McKenna looks to have his side moving in the right direction too, proving just why he’s one of the EFL’s most highly-touted young coaches.

A busy summer transfer has given the Tractor Boys a squad capable of making that return to the Championship, but they will be looking to avoid letting another push slip away as it has before.

Promotion will write the current crop of players into club folklore.

But how well do you know the club’s past and present? Test your knowledge of the club in our latest Ipswich Town quiz below!