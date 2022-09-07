Hull City’s 5 most valuable players according to Transfermarkt after a busy summer transfer window

Hull City were one of the biggest spending and busiest sides in this summer’s transfer window.

Hull City in their first pre-season under owner Acun Ilicali and manager Shota Arveladze went big.

They brought in a host of names and they look a much improved squad, with some of their signings proving to be a real statements of intent from the Tigers.

Their season started well before dropping off slightly, but they remain in mid-table and look set for a much more comfortable season this time round.

After their summer spending though, who are the club’s most valuable players?

Here we look at Hull City’s five most valuable players according to Transfermarkt (excluding loan players).

Ozan Tufan – £3.42million

Hull City fans have a new favourite player in Ozan Tufan. The Turkish midfielder was signed from Fenerbahce for a fee reported to be around the £4million mark.

He’s since featured six times in the Championship, scoring twice and looking like a solid summer signing.

Dogukan Sinik – £3.6million

Dogukan Sinik is another name who’s said to have arrived for £4million. But the 23-year-old is yet to make his Hull City debut as he works his way back from injury.

Still, the Turkish international looks set to be a key player for Hull City when he eventually comes into the side.

Adama Traore – £3.6million

Hull City recently signed Mali international midfielder Adama Traore on a free transfer. He’s another names who’s still awaiting his debut for the Tigers, but the former Lille and Monaco man looks like another exciting capture.

Jacob Greaves – £4.05million

Centre-back Jacob Greaves has become a key player for Hull City. There was a lot of talk about him over the summer with reports linking him with the likes of Watford and Middlesbrough, whilst claiming that Hull would command upwards of £7million for the Englishman.

He’s since signed a new contract with the club though, having started the new season well.

Jean Michael Seri – £4.5million

Perhaps one of the Championship’s most impressive free signings this season. Jean Michael Seri was one of the first to arrive at Hull City this summer and he was someone who the club looked extremely keen on.

The Ivorian made his return from injury in the last outing v Sheffield United and if he can stay fit for the rest of the season, he’ll surely become a key player for Arveladze.