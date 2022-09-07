How’s Swansea City’s Morgan Whittaker faring on loan at Plymouth Argyle?

Swansea City send promising forward Morgan Whittaker on loan to Plymouth Argyle this summer, but how’s he faring with the Pilgrims?

Swansea City signed Whittaker from Derby County in winter 2021.

The versatile forward has found regular game time hard to come by in South Wales though. That led to a loan move to Lincoln City in January, where he scored five goals in 20 games. Whittaker also has five goals in a Swansea City shirt, though in 22 outings.

Now, he’s on loan again, this time with Plymouth Argyle. But how is he faring with the Pilgrims?

Hitting some form…

Whittaker’s attacking versatility has been on show early on. He’s played nine times for Steven Schumacher’s side (four starts, five off the bench) and has played as both a striker and attacking midfielder, also drifting out wide at times.

He has two goals and one assist to his name too, with his most recent strike coming in the 3-2 win over former side Derby County at the weekend.

Given that he’s only played two full 90s across his nine appearances, Whittaker’s statistics make for respectable reading. As per WhoScored, the Swansea City loanee averages 0.8 key passes per game and one dribble, also averaging two shots.

Whittaker was also named man of the match in the EFL Trophy tie with Bristol Rovers at the end of last month.

There’s strong competition for a starting spot in Schumacher’s attacking ranks but it seems Whittaker’s recent performances against Bristol Rovers and Derby County will only boost his chances of breaking into the XI. He hasn’t quite set the world alight yet given the limited starts, but his recent performances will encourage those at Home park.

It will now be down to Whittaker to break into the side, with his recent performances making a decent impression on fans:

He's turning out to be quite a signing! — Lesley Somerville (@lesleyasom) September 3, 2022