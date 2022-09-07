How is Sheffield United’s Femi Seriki faring on loan at Rochdale?

Sheffield United sent Femi Seriki on loan to League Two side Rochdale this summer, but how is the youngster faring?

Sheffield United starlet Seriki has been with the club since 2019, when he signed from Bury.

Since then, the promising youngster has made his breakthrough into the senior game, spending time out on loan with Beerschot and Boston United while also featuring twice for the Blades’ first-team.

Earlier this summer, he headed out to Rochdale on another temporary deal. But how is he faring in League Two?

Standing out amid the struggles…

For starters, it’s been a pretty miserable start to the season for the Dale.

They lost their first five games and sit at the bottom of the table on only two points from seven games. However, it looks as though Seriki has been somewhat of a bright spark amid the struggles at Scotland.

Operating on the right-hand side mainly as a wing-back, the 20-year-old has become a regular starter. He’s already played 10 times for the club and has drawn praise for his determination to carry the ball forward when given the chance.

As per WhoScored, the Sheffield United loanee has averaged 1.4 dribbles and 1.2 key passes per game – an impressive tally for a right wing-back in a struggling side.

He’s also won an impressive 3.7 fouls per game too, proving to be a nuisance for League Two defenders.

Seriki will be determined to maintain his place in the side under new manager Jim Bentley after the Dale made the decision to part ways with Robbie Stockdale, and it seems he’s on the right path to doing just that.

Regular game time for Seriki would have been the priority in Sheffield United’s decision to send him out on loan, so to see him getting just that and making the most of the chance to impress despite Rochdale’s struggles makes for good reading for the Blades.

Fans have often picked him out as a bright spark despite the struggles:

#RAFC 0-1 GTFC Dale didn’t take advantage of a dominant 1st half. Should have been 3/4 nil up at HT. Hurst changed a few things at HT & RS didn’t have a clue how to deal with it. We paid the price for this & once again conceded from a set-piece. Waterfall & Seriki 2 standouts. — ROCHDALE AFC FAN PAGE (@RochdaleFan) August 14, 2022

Second half was better but, overall, that was a poor season opener in front of the home crowd. Positives? Seriki looks good. Good finish from Rodney. Negatives? Starting midfield needs a rethink. Forwards looked isolated too often. Back three personnel will no doubt change #RAFC — Chris Fitzgerald (@fitzochris) July 30, 2022