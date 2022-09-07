Hartlepool United and Grimsby Town set sights on 27-year-old midfielder

Hartlepool United and Grimsby Town are among the sides keen on AFC Fylde midfielder Nick Haughton, Football League World has said.

Hartlepool United and Grimsby Town both made changes in the summer transfer.

The former saw new boss Paul Hartley shape the squad to his desires after Graeme Lee’s sacking while the latter strengthened in a bid to prepare for a return to the Football League.

However, it has now been claimed by Football League World that one player both sides failed to recruit was AFC Fylde’s Haughton.

They state that both Hartlepool United and Grimsby Town made late moves to try and bring Haughton in on deadline day. However, their approaches were knocked back and Houghton has remained in the sixth tier.

The Pools and the Mariners remain keen though and could return in January, with Notts County also keen.

Haughton has been a standout performer for the north west outfit. He has started the new season with five goals and three assists in seven National League North games after scoring 26 in 42 last season.

A deal to get done?

Haughton has certainly been one of non-league football’s standout players over the past year or so, so to see he has EFL interest really shouldn’t be much of a surprise.

He has spent the vast majority of his career playing non-league football but he does have League One experience to his name after time with Fleetwood Town.

After working his way back through the divisions, Haughton would be hungry to succeed in the EFL, and given his goal record, it could prove to be a smart addition for one of Hartlepool United or Grimsby Town.