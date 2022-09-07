Charlton Athletic’s 5 most valuable players according to Transfermarkt after new summer signings

Charlton Athletic brought in a host of fresh faces this summer as Ben Garner made his mark on proceedings at The Valley.

Charlton Athletic added seven new players to their ranks this summer.

Three followed manager Garner to South London from former club Swindon Town, while two arrived on loan. The new additions have helped them to 12th place in League One so far as they embark on a new chapter under new management.

But who are the Addicks’ most valuable assets?

Here, we look at the five most valuable Charlton Athletic players according to Transfermarkt (excluding loan players).

Sean Clare – £360,000

Admittedly, both Clare and the next admission on this list were tied on the same valuation as Diallang Jaiyesimi and Charlie Kirk at £360,000, so alphabetical order is behind their inclusion.

However, versatile star Clare is certainly a worthy addition. The popular 25-year-old looks to have settled at right-back under Garner and with less than a year now left on his deal, he’s someone the Addicks will surely look to tie down to a new contract.

George Dobson – £360,000

The next name on the list is midfielder Dobson, who also comes in at £360,000.

The 24-year-old has been another big hit at The Valley after previously struggling with Sunderland. He plays a crucial role in the middle of the park and will likely be vital to any success Garner and co enjoy this season.

Chuks Aneke – £450,000

Aneke is yet to feature this season as he continues to struggle with injury problems.

However, he’s proven his ability in red before and could still be a valuable asset if he can get fit. He has 21 goals and six assists in 72 games for Charlton Athletic and still has just under three years left on his deal.

Scott Fraser – £630,000

Attacking midfielder Fraser looked a good signing when he signed from Ipswich Town in January and if Garner can get the best out of him, the Addicks will have one of the league’s best in that position on their hands.

He has three goals in the opening seven League One games.

Jayden Stockley – £810,000

Top of the pile is club captain Stockley, coming in at £810,000.

The striker hasn’t enjoyed the most prolific start to the season but he’s a serious goal threat at this level when on form. He has 29 goals to his name in 68 appearances for the club and will be crucial in leading the line.