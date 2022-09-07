Blackburn Rovers’ new boy reveals ‘no brainer’ transfer decision after key Tomasson conversation

Blackburn Rovers new boy Clinton Mola has said his decision to move to Ewood Park was a ‘no brainer’ after speaking with manager Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Blackburn Rovers needed a busy end to the summer transfer window, and although some would argue they could have done with some more recruits in key areas, Tomasson and co were able to plug some big gaps late on.

One man who made a late switch to Lancashire was versatile defender Mola.

The 21-year-old has arrived on a loan-to-buy deal from VfB Stuttgart, providing another option for Rovers at centre-back and out on the left. He can even fill in as a defensive midfielder too.

Now, speaking with the Lancashire Telegraph, Mola has revealed just how important Blackburn Rovers boss Tomasson was in influencing his decision to make the move. He stated that the decision to join was a ‘no brainer’ after speaking with the Dane

“I had a conversation with the gaffer, he said he was interested in signing me and after that it was a no brainer.

“He explained everything, explained the project, spoke about the club, he is very assertive. You can see straight away, from the first conversation I had, he was very straightforward and he knows what he wants which is something I need.

“He said he’s watched a few of my games so knows a bit about me which is very comforting as a player.

“When a club and a gaffer is interested it made me even more ease.

“He said he sees me as a centre half but I’m a very versatile player so can play in a number of positions as well.”

Mola’s return to England…

The new Blackburn Rovers man also spoke freely about the desire he held to come back to England after a spell in Germany, so he will be determined to prove he has what it takes to be a success at this level back on these shores.

It makes for good reading for Rovers too. A player determined to return to England was largely persuaded to make the move to Ewood Park because of the manager.

Tomasson’s pulling power and ability to get players invested in his project will prove vital if he is to be a success in Lancashire and it certainly looks to be working early on as they embark on a new chapter after parting ways with Tony Mowbray earlier this year.