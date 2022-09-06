Wilder shares fitness updates on Steffen, Lenihan and McNair after Middlesbrough’s win over Sunderland

Middlesbrough claimed an important 1-0 win at home to Sunderland in the Championship last night.

A single goal from Riley McGree in the first half was enough for Middlesbrough to claim all three points, and move up into 17th place of the table.

It was an entertaining game, with Boro no doubt helped out by Ross Stewart’s injury during the warm-up for Sunderland.

But Chris Wilder has some injury concerns of his own, and he detailed them to GazetteLive after the game.

Centre-back Darragh Lenihan was missing after he sustained an injury in the previous outing v Watford, whilst goalkeeper Zack Steffen missed a third successive game through injury.

Wilder said of the pair:

“Zack failed a late fitness test again. Lenihan has an issue with his ankle. I think if you look back at the tackle [at Watford], it’s a pretty poor tackle and maybe even a penalty as well.

“He’s taken a whack so we have to look and assess that. There is quite a lot of swelling in that ankle ligament so it’s not a great one. We’ll have to see how that transpires.”

And in last night’s game, Paddy McNair was forced off in the second half. Wilder said of the 27-year-old after the game:

Injuries piling up…

It’s usually more towards Christmas when injuries start piling up. But for Middlesbrough and Wilder, they already have a few key players out and the addition of McNair to the injury list will come as a blow.

The centre-back put in a good shift last night, looking composed whenever on the ball. With Wilder having both him and Lenihan out as things stand, and Steffen out also, it makes for a pretty make-shift back-line.

But Boro kept a clean sheet last night – their first of the season – and they’ll be hoping for more of the same when they head to Blackpool this weekend.