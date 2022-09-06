West Brom general knowledge quiz – 10 quickfire questions on the Baggies (06.09.22)

West Brom are a team who’ve endured a rocky recent history, toying between Championship promotion and Premier League relegation.

Right now, Steve Bruce is the man in charge. He currently sees his side sitting in 16th place of the Championship table after a slow star to the campaign, but he’ll surely be expecting his side to clamber up the table.

If he can steer the Baggies to an unexpected promotion this season, it’ll be their sixth promotion since 2000.

But that seems unlikely, and things seem a tad bleak at The Hawthorns right now, with memories of a recent eight-year stay in the Premier League now looking distant.

Fans will pray for brighter times ahead, but what can you remember about the Baggies’ past and present?

Try your hand at our latest West Brom general knowledge quiz below, and share it with your friends to see who has the best Baggies brain!