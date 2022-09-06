‘We would consider…’ – Dewsnip on the possibility of Plymouth Argyle signing free agents

Plymouth Argyle’s director of football Neil Dewsnip says that the club will ‘consider’ free agent signings, but that it’s not a ‘massive priority’.

Plymouth Argyle enjoyed a pretty shrewd summer in the transfer window.

Steven Schumacher’s side bolstered well with signings like Mickel Miller and Matt Butcher, whilst using the loan market to their advantage to recruit names like Sam Cosgrove, Bali Mumba and Morgan Whittaker.

The Green Amy didn’t go hard in the transfer market, but they look like an improved team, currently sitting in 3rd place of the League One table after the opening seven games.

Of course, teams can still sign free agents despite the transfer window closing last week. But when asked whether or not the club will look into that, Argyle’s director of football Dewsnip told PlymouthLive:

“We would consider free agents but I think where we have got the squad at this moment in time is very encouraging.

“I don’t think the free agent market is a massive priority for us because of that but if somebody is available that we think is going to help, and provided that would be within the budget, then we would discuss it.”