Update emerges on forgotten Sunderland man’s injury situation after lengthy absence

Sunderland full-back Niall Huggins could make a long-awaited return to action ‘sometime after Christmas’, the Sunderland Echo has said.

Sunderland recruited Huggins from Leeds United in a promising bit of business in August of last year.

However, he has been limited to just four appearances in red and white. Injury has ravaged his time at the Stadium of Light, with a stress fracture of his back keeping him sidelined before then struggling with stress fractures in both of his heels.

As a result, he’s been sidelined for a lengthy stint, but there has now been an update on his situation.

As per the Sunderland Echo, the promising defender has continued his rehabilitation with the Black Cats’ medical team and a rough estimate has emerged regarding a return. It is said Huggins could make a return ‘sometime after Christmas’, though it will surely take plenty of time for him to build his fitness up again after such a long time out.

Light at the end of the tunnel?

Although it’s still a long way away and despite the fact it’s a pretty vague estimation, it will surely be promising given that updates have been few and far between regarding Huggins’ fitness.

At 21, the York-born talent remains a promising player for the future and his encouraging first few appearances for Sunderland will have supporters looking forward to seeing what he has to offer when he eventually returns.

However, after two long-term injuries, it’s important that the club are careful in bringing him back to action to avoid him picking suffering another setback.

It will be hoped significant strides can be made so Huggins can be back in Sunderland colours sooner rather than later.