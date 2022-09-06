The 6 players who left Ipswich Town at the end of last season – where are they now?

Ipswich Town enjoyed another busy summer transfer window as Kieran McKenna made his mark on proceedings at Portman Road.

Ipswich Town’s busy window has led to a strong start to the season on the pitch too.

The Tractor Boys sit at the top of the League One table on goal difference and will be hoping they can finally return to the Championship after an extended stay in the third-tier.

But what has come of the players who left at the end of last season? Here, we take a look at where they are now…

James Norwood

Norwood’s three years with Ipswich Town were pretty turbulent. However, he still managed a respectable 28 goals in 88.

The striker is still in League One too, landing a move to Michael Duff’s Barnsley after his deal expired. He scored his first goal for the tykes in their 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.

Tom Carroll

Former Tottenham Hotspur and QPR midfielder Carroll arrived as a midfield reinforcement last summer but he was unable to make a telling impact in East Anglia and the club opted against renewing his deal after 17 outings across all competitions.

The 30-year-old remains without a club, but his experience and composure on the ball could make him a worthwhile addition for an EFL side.

Myles Kenlock

25-year-old left-back saw his long-term affiliation with Ipswich Town ended in the summer.

The Town academy product left with a total of 103 first-team appearances to his name but now plays for League Two side Barrow. He is still waiting on his league debut but has played in both the EFL Cup and EFL Trophy.

Tomas Holy

Towering shot-stopper Holy was another expected departure at Portman Road in the summer after falling down the pecking order under McKenna’s management.

He too remains in the EFL, linking up with Carlisle United on a free transfer. He has already played seven times for the Cumbrians.

Brett McGavin

Young midfielder McGavin looked as though he could have had a bright future ahead of him with Ipswich Town but after failing to really stake a claim for a starting spot, he was moved off after 11 first-team appearances at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old is now with Torquay United, for whom he has played seven times this season.

Bailey Clements

Clements was another youngster pushing for a senior breakthrough who ended up being let go earlier this summer.

The 21-year-old has linked up with former Town boss Paul Cook with National League side Chesterfield. He is still waiting on his debut for the Spireites but will be hoping he can make his breakthrough under Cook’s management.