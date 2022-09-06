The 5 players who left Watford as free agents at the end of last season – where are they now?

Watford’s relegation to the Championship has meant there has been a lot of movement both into and out of the club this past summer.

Watford parted company with several youth players at the end of last season, but only a handful of players in and around the first-team fold. Some may be considered more surprising than others, whilst others certainly feel far more justified.

All five first-team players released were very experienced and were all capped at international level, and four of the quintet have now moved on to pastures new, whilst one remains a free agent.

Here we look at the five players who left Watford last season, and discuss what they’re up to now…

Andre Gray

Having been seen as surplus to requirements whilst in the Premier League, Jamaica international Gray was loaned to the Championship last season with QPR. He left Watford at the end of his contract in June.

Now he has made the switch to Greek Super League 1 side Aris Thessaloniki and has hit the ground running. The striker has six goals and two assists in just seven appearances and is set to spearhead their attack for the current campaign.

Joshua King

The forward scored five and assisted a further three last season in the top flight but was released in June following the club’s relegation to the second tier.

King is now plying his trade in the Turkish Super Lig with Fenerbahce and has started the season well. He has played five games in all competitions, scoring twice and registering an assist thus far.

Ben Foster

The only player on this list not to have found a new club so far is last season’s number one Foster. The 39-year-old has turned his hand to punditry and podcasts since leaving Vicarage Road nearly three months ago and remains a free agent.

Speaking to talkSPORT, the former England man suggested he could be hanging up his boots and that he is in no rush to secure a move at this current time. Whether someone comes in for Foster remains to be seen, as rumours linking the goalkeeper to a new club have slowed in recent months.

Nicolas Nkoulou

Signed as a free agent in October 2021, the 75-capped Cameroon international played three times for Watford in the Premier League before sustaining a season-ending hamstring injury. His contract was up at the end of the season and so was moved on at the conclusion of his deal at the end of June.

He joined former teammate Gray at Aris Thessaloniki in the Greek Super League 1 on a two-year deal, although he has been an unused substitute in all of their games since arriving.

Rob Elliot

Elliot provided cover for Foster in the Watford goal in the Premier League last term, rotating on the bench with Daniel Bachmann. The 36-year-old only made one appearance in the cup competition and was let go at the end of his contract.

The Hornets signed the goalkeeper from Newcastle United and Elliot has now returned to the North-East with National League side Gateshead. However, he is yet to make his debut for the fifth tier side as of yet.