The 5 players who left Portsmouth at the end of last season – where are they now?

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley led a pretty hefty squad overhaul at Fratton Park during the summer transfer window.

Portsmouth’s business of the summer has helped them enjoy a strong start to the season too.

New signings have impressed as Pompey have moved into 2nd place as it stands, tied on points with Ipswich Town.

The way was paved for these new additions to come through the doors after five players left the club upon the expiry of their contracts at Fratton Park.

Here, we look at the five who moved on to pastures new and look at where they are now…

Shaun Williams

Williams only spent a year with Pompey but his versatility and experience made him a valuable player to have on board.

Injury limited his involvement over the second half of the season but he still managed 35 appearances before his release. He is now on the books with League Two side Gillingham, where he has reunited with former Millwall boss Neil Harris.

Aiden O’Brien

O’Brien was among those offered a new deal by Pompey, but he opted against signing the deal after a short-term stay in Hampshire. He managed five goals and one assist in 17 games and ultimately earned himself a League One stay.

The former Millwall man is now with Shrewsbury Town, where he has played once.

1 of 10 Who took charge as Portsmouth manager after Richie Barker's departure in March 2014? Paul Cook Andy Awford Guy Whittingham Steve Cotterill

Callum Johnson

When he first joined, Johnson looked like a player who could have had a long-term part to play at Fratton Park.

However, with a change of manager came a change of system and he ended up falling out of favour before his eventual release. He’s now plying his trade in Scotland with Ross County, for whom he has already played nine times.

Ollie Webber

Portsmouth-born Webber only arrived at Fratton Park in January, leaving without making a senior appearance.

He’s now moved to Northern Ireland to join Glentoran, where he has become the number two shot-stopper as they enjoy an undefeated start to the new Danske Bank Premiership season.

Paul Downing

Last but not least is centre-back Downing, who had been with Pompey for three years before falling down the pecking order and eventually heading for pastures new in the summer.

However, the 30-year-old hasn’t landed at a new club just yet and remains a free agent.