Swindon Town boss makes honest admission over star man’s late deadline day departure

Swindon Town boss Scott Lindsey has admitted he feels star man Harry McKirdy ‘needed to move on’ after his late switch to Hibernian.

Swindon Town looked as though they might have held onto former Aston Villa talent McKirdy in the summer after lengthy speculation surrounding his future at the County Ground.

The 25-year-old forward managed an impressive 25 goals and 10 assists in 49 games for the Robins, playing a key role in their success last season. However, he ended up making a late exit, moving north of the border to join Lee Johnson’s Hibernian.

Now, in the wake of his departure, Swindon Town boss Lindsey has provided his reaction.

As quoted by the Swindon Advertiser, Lindsey moved to wish McKirdy all the best for his new challenge but admitted that he feels it may have been the right time for the star forward to start afresh. Here’s what he had to say on the matter

“Harry came in on a free after being on trial last season, and he did really well.

“We worked with him, developed him further, but the club had to do the deal. It was good business for us.

“I feel Harry needed to move on and do what he does best. Maybe his time was up at Swindon, and I wish him all the best for the future.”

Lindsey went on to state he feels the Robins did good business on the final day, adding he feels ‘really pleased’ with his squad.

Time to deliver…

With McKirdy’s departure, Swindon Town’s senior attacking options are now completely new.

There’s not a single first-team striker on the books that was with the club last season, so it will be down to the new players to prove they are up to the task of replacing McKirdy’s goals.

The signing of Luke Jephcott will certainly help them do that, while Jacob Wakeling has started encouragingly.

Tomi Adeloye will be hoping to recapture the form that earned him a move to Swindon Town after a goalless start to the season, while Russian Hepburn-Murphy will also be determined to prove himself after returning to the EFL following a spell with Pafos FC.