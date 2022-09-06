Sunderland’s 5 most valuable players according to Transfermarkt after a busy summer transfer window

Sunderland’s summer transfer window started slowly, but it burst to life towards the end.

Sunderland managed to bring in four new names towards the closure of the summer transfer window in Jewison Bennette, Abdoullah Ba, Amad Diallo and Edouard Michut, making for an exciting end to an impressive summer transfer window.

The Black Cats focused more on permanent signings than loan ones earlier on, bolstering their squad with some quality names ahead of what promises to be a tough campaign.

But who are the club’s most valuable players after this summer’s transfer window? (Transfermarkt – not including loan players).

Sunderland’s most valuable players according to Transfermarkt…

Patrick Roberts – £1.35million

Sunderland handed Patrick Roberts an extended deal this summer, after his impressive display during a short-term contract in the second half of last season.

The former Manchester City man has featured five times in the Championship so far this season.

Dan Ballard – £1.8million

Sunderland paid a reported (via Sunderland Echo) £2million fee for Arsenal youngster Dan Ballard this summer.

The defender immediately impressed but fractured his foot just three games into the season and now faces a several weeks on the sidelines.

Alex Pritchard – £1.8million

Nearly five years ago now, Huddersfield Town spent £11million on signing Alex Pritchard from Norwich City.

The now 29-year-old was released last summer and snapped up by Sunderland, and he’s since proved to be one of the Black Cats’ best free signings in recent history.

He’s claimed two assists in eight Championship outings so far this season.

Ross Stewart – £2.25million

Ross Stewart’s 26-goal haul last season has made him know through the British game. He’s been linked with clubs in both England and Scotland this summer but he remains at the Stadium of Light.

His Transfermarkt value currently stands at £2.25million, but if he was sold today then Sunderland would no doubt expect a fee way higher than that.

Jack Clarke – £3.15million

Jack Clarke is another Sunderland name who’s been the subject of a relatively expensive transfer, with Tottenham Hotspur paying Leeds United an initial £8million for the player in 2019.

There’s no trustworthy suggestion of how much Sunderland have paid for him. Clarke though is certainly an asset for the club and in the years to come, he could become a really quality player, and his value could sky rocket.