Sheffield Wednesday general knowledge quiz – 10 quickfire questions on the Owls (06.09.22)

Sheffield Wednesday have enjoyed an illustrious past, and manager Darren Moore will be hoping to write himself into history books at Hillsborough this season.

Sheffield Wednesday are in with a strong chance of earning promotion back to the Championship this season.

As it stands, the Owls occupy 4th place though. They’re behind only Plymouth Argyle, Portsmouth and Ipswich Town after a promising start to the new season. Moore has assembled a squad capable of making the push for promotion, but he’ll be determined to avoid a repeat of the play-off heartbreak suffered at the hands of Sunderland in the 2021/22 campaign.

They fell to a defeat against Barnsley last time out though, losing 2-0 to their fellow Yorkshiremen.

Moore and co will have the chance to bounce back with a statement win over Plymouth Argyle this weekend though.

