QPR general knowledge quiz – 10 quickfire questions on the R’s (06.09.22)

QPR are now in their eight successive season in the Championship, with a new man at the helm in Michael Beale.

Despite QPR nearing a decade in the second tier, things are certainly looking up for the R’s.

They’ve managed to stabilise themselves after a turbulent recent history of toying between the Premier League and the Championship, whilst spending heavily.

Things are much different now – Beale is looking to build a team of young and hungry footballers who are capable of challenging for promotion, and eventually establishing themselves in the top flight.

There could be a bright future on the horizon, but how much can you remember about QPR’s past and present?

Try your hand at our latest QPR general knowledge quiz, and share it with your friends to see who has the best R’s knowledge!