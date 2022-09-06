Potential timeline put on Benjamin Tetteh’s return to action for Hull City

An emerging report from HullLive says that Hull City’s Benjamin Tetteh will be out for ‘approximately’ four to six weeks with a hamstring injury.

Tetteh, 25, was one of a number of players to arrive at Hull City during the summer transfer window.

The Ghana international signed from Turkish outfit Yeni Malatyaspor and has since featured in all of Hull City’s opening eight Championship fixtures, assisting twice.

He’s quickly become a bit of a favourite among the supporters, but he now faces a spell on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury after just 13 minutes of the game v Sheffield United last Sunday.

HullLive say that Tetteh will be out for ‘approximately’ four to six weeks, as he joins the likes of Dogukan Sinik, Greg Docherty, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Adama Traore on the sidelines.

Manager Shota Arveladze has a growing injury list, which is seemingly contributing towards his side’s faltering form – they’ve lost three of their last four after going unbeaten in their opening four.

The weeks ahead for Hull City…

Hull City looked good in their opening few games. But injuries have quickly mounted and now it seems like the Tigers might struggle over the next few weeks, with some winnable, but tough games coming up.

Arveladze takes his side to Cardiff City this weekend, before facing Stoke City and Swansea City ahead of the international break.

All three games are winnable, but they’ll be difficult, and losing all three could make for a sour atmosphere heading into this month’s international break.

Still, Hull City sit comfortably in mid-table as things stand, which would still be a solid achievement for them this season.