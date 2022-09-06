Portsmouth general knowledge quiz – 10 quickfire questions on Pompey (06.09.22)

Portsmouth have enjoyed an illustrious past, and Danny Cowley will be hoping to write himself into the history books this season.

Portsmouth’s start to the season leaves them 2nd in the League One table.

They’re tied on points with league leaders Ipswich Town and are only behind on goal difference after picking up five consecutive wins after back-to-back draws got their 2022/23 campaign underway.

Cowley has enjoyed a fruitful summer and it seems their successful business is translating onto the pitch. He well and truly has his team now and it’s showing, putting in some seriously impressive displays against tough opposition.

However, it will have to be sustained for some time yet if the current Pompey squad want to write themselves into the club’s rich history this season.

But how well do you think you know your club? Test your knowledge by trying out our latest Portsmouth general knowledge quiz below!