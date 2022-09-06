Portsmouth ace closing in on significant moment after injury hell

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has revealed Jayden Reid is closing in on a return to training back out on the grass after an injury-hit time at Fratton Park.

Portsmouth recruited young forward Reid last summer, snapping him up after a successful trial following his Birmingham City release. However, it hasn’t gone to plan in Hampshire for the 21-year-old just yet.

A knee injury left him sidelined for all of last season and a new blow picked up in pre-season means he is still absent now.

However, after putting in the hard work in rehabilitation and at the training ground, a promising update has now emerged on the Luton-born prodigy.

As quoted by The News, Portsmouth boss Cowley revealed that Reid is closing in on a return to grass training and training with the rest of the squad. Cowley lauded Reid for his positive mindset and expressed how proud he and the rest of the club will be to see him return