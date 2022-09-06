Portsmouth ace closing in on significant moment after injury hell

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has revealed Jayden Reid is closing in on a return to training back out on the grass after an injury-hit time at Fratton Park.
Portsmouth recruited young forward Reid last summer, snapping him up after a successful trial following his Birmingham City release. However, it hasn’t gone to plan in Hampshire for the 21-year-old just yet.
A knee injury left him sidelined for all of last season and a new blow picked up in pre-season means he is still absent now.
However, after putting in the hard work in rehabilitation and at the training ground, a promising update has now emerged on the Luton-born prodigy.
As quoted by The News, Portsmouth boss Cowley revealed that Reid is closing in on a return to grass training and training with the rest of the squad. Cowley lauded Reid for his positive mindset and expressed how proud he and the rest of the club will be to see him return
“Jayden is close to training on the grass and training on the grass with the group,” Cowley said.
“He’s a great kid – always smiling. He’s had a real difficult time of it. I feel really sorry for him, but he never feels sorry for himself. He always comes in with a positive mindset and tackles every challenge that has come his way.
“We will all be very proud of him when we see him back on the pitch doing what he does best.”
A welcome boost…
After a difficult time at Fratton Park, it will be hoped Reid finally gets the chance to showcase his talents with Portsmouth.
He arrived as a promising youngster Cowley believes he can develop into a future first-team player and with some senior experience already under his belt in spells with Barrow, Birmingham City and Walsall, the aim will be to become a regular once fully fit with Pompey.
Reid can play anywhere across the front three, though he mainly operates out wide. Cowley also spoke about just how quick he is, standing out as the fastest during pre-season tests. That raw pace could make him a real handful for League One defenders, but it will be down to Cowley and co to refine his abilities and develop him further once he’s back in full training.