Paul Heckingbottom addresses Leeds United’s reported interest in Sheffield United standout

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has told The Star there was ‘nothing’ in Leeds United’s deadline day links with a move for centre-back John Egan.

Sheffield United saw some of their star players attract plenty of interest over the course of the summer transfer window.

Sander Berge was at the centre of rumours all summer, but one man who was named as a Leeds United target late on in the window was Irish centre-back Egan. The Express stated the Blades’ Yorkshire rivals were eyeing a possible raid for the former Brentford man.

However, the deadline passed and a move failed to materialise.

Now, Sheffield United boss Heckingbottom has delivered his verdict on the links.

As quoted by The Star, Heckingbottom quickly dismissed the rumours regarding Leeds United’s supposed interest in Egan, stating there is ‘nothing’ in the rumours regarding the Whites’ pursuit of the defender.

One to hold onto…

Egan was a key performer during Sheffield United’s success in the Premier League and he’s been a key part of their strong start to this season too.

The Cork-born star has been a mainstay for Heckingbottom, playing all 90 minutes in all seven Championship games so far while donning the captain’s armband. He’s managed one assist in the process too, helping keep four clean sheets in the league.

By no means is he a player Sheffield United should be interested in letting go with just under two years still left on his deal.

He’s notched up 174 appearances for the Blades since signing from Brentford in 2018, becoming a firm favourite in the process. So even if Leeds United’s interest was genuine, you would think it would take a hefty effort to prize him away from Bramall Lane.