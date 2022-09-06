Mowbray shares Ross Stewart injury update after Sunderland’s defeat at Middlesbrough

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray says that Ross Stewart ‘popped a muscle in his thigh’ during the warm-up in last night’s Championship clash v Middlesbrough.

Sunderland made the short trip across to Middlesbrough last night. It was only Mowbray’s second game in charge of the club and against his former side, the two teams put on a good show.

But it was the Boro who came out victorious thanks to a 25th minute goal from Riley McGree – Middlesbrough’s second win of the season to move them up into 17th place of the table.

Whilst the defeat will come as a blow for the Black Cats, the injury to Stewart is just as hefty a blow for Mowbray as he gets his Sunderland tenure under way.

The Scotland international was due to start in last night’s game, but he was forced to miss out after pulling a muscle in his thigh during the warm-up.

Mowbray told ChronicleLive after the game:

“He did it shooting in the warm-up really, he’s popped a muscle in his thigh. It seems a very isolated spot so whether it’s a tear in the upper thigh when he struck the ball, I don’t know.

“I can’t tell you any more – you know how scans work, it either comes back grade one, grade two, or grade three, and he’ll be out for either two weeks, four weeks, or eight weeks.

“Let’s wait and see.”

An nervous wait…

Stewart is pivotal to the way that Sunderland play, and if he’s set to stay on the sidelines for a significant period of time then it will come as a huge blow to Sunderland and Mowbray.

But last night, the Black Cats still managed to create some goal-scoring chances and so all hope is not lost, but Stewart’s absence would certainly be a setback for the club.

Sunderland have now lost three of their last five in the Championship and have a tough game at home to Millwall on the agenda this weekend, before seeing themselves into the international break with even tougher fixtures against Reading and Watford.

It could be a testing few weeks ahead for the Black Cats.