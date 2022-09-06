Presenting the inside scoop on the latest Football League news

Middlesbrough general knowledge quiz – 10 quickfire questions on Boro (06.09.22)

byLuke Phelps
6 September 2022
1 minute read
No comments
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Middlesbrough are in their sixth successive season in the Championship, with Chris Wilder now the man in charge.

Middlesbrough have an illustrious recent history. The club has been to the final of a European competition and spent many seasons in the Premier League, but their fortunes aren’t so fortunate now.

After a tough start to the new season, Boro find themselves in 17th place of the table.

Wilder is trying to bring Premier League football back to the Riverside in a bid to get Boro back to where they belong.

What the future holds for Middlesbrough remains to be seen, but how much can you remember about the club’s past and present?

Try your hand at our latest Middlesbrough general knowledge quiz, and share it with your friends to see who has the best Boro knowledge!

1 of 10

How many points did Middlesbrough claim in the 2016/17 Premier League season?

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Author
Luke Phelps
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0