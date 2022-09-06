Loaned out Birmingham City starlet set for extended spell out, reveals L2 boss

Birmingham City loanee Josh Andrews is facing two months out injured, Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey has told the Doncaster Free Press.

Birmingham City sent Andrews out on loan again in the summer, sending him to Doncaster Rovers.

The towering striker had spent the season prior with Rochdale, managing five goals and two assists in 22 outings for the club. However, he’s goalless in his stay at the Keepmoat Stadium after five appearances, though he has been left out of the last three matchday squads across all competitions.

Now, it has emerged that the young forward is set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

Speaking to the Doncaster Free Press, McSheffrey stated the Doncaster Rovers loan man is expected to be out for six to eight weeks as he recovers from tendonitis in his knee. There’s a hope he could be back sooner, but it remains to be seen

“It’s not great news, it’s maybe six to eight weeks. We hope it could be quicker but we will wait and see.”

A blow for all…

Andrews’ issue leaves McSheffrey and Doncaster Rovers down on an option at the top of the pitch.

It will also do his bid to start hitting the back of the net no good too, though it will be hoped that he can get back to form once he’s fully fit again. It marks an obstacle in his development as he bids to kick on away from Birmingham City, so it will be hoped won’t be out any longer than the possible eight weeks it could take to recover.

Rovers have enjoyed a strong start to the season and it will be hoped they can maintain their momentum in Andrews’ absence.

McSheffrey still has the likes of George Miller, Kieran Agard and Max Woltman as options at the top of the pitch, while Luke Molyneux and Lee Tomlin will be aiming to provide goalscoring threat from in behind and out wide.