Latest West Brom news: Baggies looking at former Dutch international, Bruce on Thomas-Asante debut + more

West Brom had a busy end to the summer transfer window, bringing in Brandon Thomas-Asante and Martin Kelly on deadline day.

And Thomas-Asante made a scoring start to life at The Hawthorns.

The 23-year-old had scored four in six League Two outings for Salford City before making a late move to West Brom, and he’d go on to score a late equaliser for the Baggies in the 1-1 draw v Burnley last time out.

Speaking to Express & Star after the game, Baggies boss Steve Bruce said of Thomas-Asante:

“I’m delighted the kid’s got a goal, it’s going to make all the headlines, how he was on Wednesday was a bit of a throwback to somebody who feels he’s just won the lottery.”

But Bruce went on to say:

“He’s got to improve, he’s a bit erratic at times and raw, but these people sometimes need a chance. It’s good to see.”

And after a summer of shrewd acquisitions, Bruce says that he’ll continue to scour the free agent market following the closure of the summer transfer window.

There still seems to be a few gaps in this current West Brom side, and one name who’s said to be on Bruce’s radar is Erik Pieters.

It’s recently been revealed that the 34-year-old is currently training with the Baggies following his Burnley release earlier this summer – Bruce is expected to offer him a contract.

Pieters previously racked up over 200 appearances for Stoke City, with most of them coming in the Premier League, and 66 for Burnley – he also has 18 caps for the Dutch national side.

West Brom return to action v bottom club Coventry City this weekend – the Baggies have drawn their last three in the league, but a win on Saturday could lift them into the top 10.