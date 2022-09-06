Latest Walsall news: Flynn’s Bradford City disappointment, Saddlers bring in free agent duo + more

Walsall have endured a tough start to the 2022/23 League Two season, with Michael Flynn’s side currently sat in 13th place of the table.

The Saddlers haven’t won since winning their opening two games of the league season, having lost their last four in all competitions now.

Their last outing was a trip to Bradford City which ended in a 2-1 win for Mark Hughes’ Bantams, and Flynn was left frustrated after the defeat.

He told the club:

“It’s a game we completely dominated. Again, we don’t kill teams off and then gave them two easy goals.

“We worked all week on not to show their wide men inside, show them outside because they love to cut in and get shots off and crosses off. For the second goal, we allowed him to come in and pick his corner.”

And captain Donervon Daniels also weighing in with his thoughts after the game. He told Express & Star:

“Obviously, at the moment, we’re going through a bit of a tough patch. But it’s part and parcel of going on and achieving something.