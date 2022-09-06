Latest Walsall news: Flynn’s Bradford City disappointment, Saddlers bring in free agent duo + more

Walsall have endured a tough start to the 2022/23 League Two season, with Michael Flynn’s side currently sat in 13th place of the table.
The Saddlers haven’t won since winning their opening two games of the league season, having lost their last four in all competitions now.
Their last outing was a trip to Bradford City which ended in a 2-1 win for Mark Hughes’ Bantams, and Flynn was left frustrated after the defeat.
He told the club:
“It’s a game we completely dominated. Again, we don’t kill teams off and then gave them two easy goals.
“We worked all week on not to show their wide men inside, show them outside because they love to cut in and get shots off and crosses off. For the second goal, we allowed him to come in and pick his corner.”
And captain Donervon Daniels also weighing in with his thoughts after the game. He told Express & Star:
“Obviously, at the moment, we’re going through a bit of a tough patch. But it’s part and parcel of going on and achieving something.
“If we had it all our way throughout the entire season, it would feel a bit fake. Obviously, you don’t want to go through it, but I believe in the group, the manager and every single member of staff.
“It will come good. It’s just having to persevere through this tough time.”
Times are tough for Walsall right now. They let a number of players go at the end of last season before going through a busy summer in the transfer window, bringing in 16 new players in total.
But that number has since grown to 18 with the recent arrivals of Jacob Maddox and Jonas Mukuna.
Maddox arrives on a one-year deal after his release from Portuguese outfit Vitoria Guimaraes, whilst former QPR youngster Mukuna also signed on a one-year deal, after impressing on trial with the Saddlers.
Flynn now has a settled squad and a large group of players to work with. Time will tell whether or not this side can work their way up the League Two table and eventually into League One, but Flynn needs exactly that – time.
The Welshman is a proven name at this level and fans should be optimistic for the future. But with results on a downtrend, pressure could quickly start to mount.
Up next for the Saddlers is a home game v Northampton Town in League Two this weekend.