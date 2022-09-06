Latest Burnley news: Manchester City loanee wanted by PL club, Aro Muric injury update + more

Burnley look to be solidifying under Vincent Kompany, after a turbulent start to the season.

Burnley are now unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions.

The Clarets have moved up into 5th place of the Championship table after recent wins over Wigan Athletic and Millwall, with Kompany’s side being held at West Brom last time out.

And after a fairly hectic deadline day, Burnley remain in headlines, with perhaps the major headline being that Everton are keen on Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

The Sun revealed last weekend that Toffees boss Frank Lampard is keen on Harwood-Bellis, who is currently on loan at Burnley from Manchester City.

And Alan Nixon writes that Everton could yet make a move for Harwood-Bellis in January, in what could be a cruel blow to Kompany’s side.

Elsewhere, one name who left Burnley at the end of last season – Erik Pieters – is now training with West Brom.

LancsLive recently revealed the news, and that the Baggies are expected to offer the 34-year-old a contract after his Turf Moor exit earlier this summer.

Lastly, Kompany has given an injury update on goalkeeper Aro Muric.

The summer signing from Manchester City has been forced off early in each of Burnley’s last two outings, but speaking to LancsLive, Kompany says he’ll give the Kosovan a full week to recover. He said:

“It has been a tough week for him. He has been battling with pain all week and now he gets a clear week to recover and be ready for the next batch of games. It doesn’t look like a recurrence but we will assess.”

Burnley are next in action against Norwich City on Friday night, with the game being shown live on Sky Sports.