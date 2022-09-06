Key Plymouth Argyle figure sheds light on decision to sanction player’s League Two move

Plymouth Argyle director of football Neil Dewsnip has said the rising standard at Home Park is the biggest factor behind Luke Jephcott’s temporary move to Swindon Town.

Plymouth Argyle sanctioned a late exit for Welsh youth international Jephcott, allowing him to head to League Two on loan with Swindon Town.

It comes after limited action at Home Park in the early stages of this season. He made only two substitute appearances for Steven Schumacher’s side in the first six league One games of the season, with his only start coming in the Carabao Cup loss to Peterborough United.

Now, Pilgrims’ director of football Dewsnip has shed light on the decision to let Jephcott head out.

As quoted by Plymouth Live, Dewsnip stated that the rising standards at the club were probably the biggest factor behind his exit, insisting that the move will allow Jephcott to play regularly. He said

“I think the rising standard of Plymouth Argyle is the biggest factor.

“Luke is very popular with everybody but he has struggled to get in the team. He might have suffered because Steven has changed the system, that’s possible, but ultimately all footballers – not just Luke – need to play games.

“We had one or two approaches for Luke. There are some observant people out there who could see he was sat on the bench too much really. We had a number of opportunities which we shared with Luke and he felt Swindon Town was the best option.

“Let’s be absolutely clear, though, he is still very much an Argyle player with an Argyle future.

“What he needs to do is go and play games. I really hope he plays lots and scores lots of goals for Swindon.”

A point to prove…

Jephcott enjoyed some really prolific form in a Plymouth Argyle shirt under Ryan Lowe’s management and at 22, there’s no doubt that he still has the time and potential to go on and enjoy a successful career on the south coast.

As Dewsnip has said, it’s important that Jephcott now goes and scores goals in League Two to get back on track after a difficult run.

He went on to add that there is a recall clause in his loan deal at the County Ground, so a strong first half of the season may even see him back in Plymouth colours come the start of 2023. It will be down to him to impress though as Swindon Town look for their own new talisman after Harry McKirdy’s departure.