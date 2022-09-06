Jon Dahl Tomasson issues honest assessment of Blackburn Rovers player’s situation

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has admitted it will be hard for Joe Rankin-Costello to force his way into the first-team plans after a loan move fell through on deadline day.

Blackburn Rovers man Rankin-Costello has found consistent game time hard to come by since making his way through the club’s youth academy.

The versatile talent has notched up 42 first-team appearances since coming into the fray. Injuries have hampered his development and involvement, and it seems as though game time could be hard to come by under Tomasson’s management.

Rankin-Costello started in the 1-0 loss to Stoke City last month but was taken off at half-time and hasn’t been involved in a matchday squad since.

Now, Tomasson has told the Lancashire Telegraph that it will be tough for Rankin-Costello to break into the side, even with the limited options at right-back.

He also revealed a late loan exit failed to materialise, saying

“It will be difficult for Joe, for sure.

“We don’t know yet (if he’ll play for the U21s).

“He was going on loan but that didn’t happen in that way.

“He needs to work hard to get around the team in a position where there is a lot of competition as well.”

What could January hold?

Ideally, Rankin-Costello would have found game time elsewhere this summer.

However, after that move failed to transpire, it looks as though the Stockport-born ace will have to wait until January for anther chance to head elsewhere. His versatility will make him a worthwhile addition for another team and at 23, there’s no doubt he has time to maximise his potential and develop elsewhere.

It seems as though there isn’t a place for him in Tomasson’s plans at this moment in time though, unless he can prove he’s deserving of another chance in training and for the U21s if they believe that’s the best route for him at this time.

There’s time yet for him to fight for a spot before January, but as Tomasson has said, it will be a difficult task.