How is QPR’s Charlie Kelman faring on loan at Leyton Orient?

QPR youngster Charlie Kelman joined League Two side Leyton Orient on loan this summer, but how’s the American faring?

Kelman, 20, joined QPR from Southend United in 2020.

He went on to make 11 Championship appearances during the 2020/21 campaign and then one in the following, before heading out on loan to Gillingham in League One.

Kelman struggled with the Gills, scoring just twice in 23 league outings. But he’s found form with his new club Leyton Orient.

Kelman on fire…

In six League Two appearances for Leyton Orient, Kelman has scored three and assisted two.

He’s earning high praise from Leyton Orient fans already, with his goals and assists having helped Richie Wellens’ side up into 1st place of the table after the opening seven games of the season.

And in terms of stats, Kelman is impressing – he averages 2.2 shots per game in League Two and 1 aerial duel won, with a pass success rate of 75.6% (WhoScored).

Kelman also average 1.2 key passes per game, so he’s proving to be a real creative force as well as a goal-scoring one.

QPR then will be delighted to finally see Kelman scoring goals. He always looked like he had a bit of something about him whenever he played for QPR, but he’s had to wait a while to find his level.

He looks prolific in League Two and if he can maintain his current form throughout this season, then he’ll surely be readied for another crack at League One next season, or even a spot in the QPR first-team with strikers low in stock.

Either way, Kelman is enjoying life at Leyton Orient, and the O’s fans are loving what they’re seeing so far:

Cracking attacking performance today. Hopefully we won’t be as sloppy defensively in future-because 4-2 fluttered Hartlepool. Kelman and Smyth really look good. Attitude is spot on #lofc @OrientOutlook — 🍩 Andy 🍩 (@OrientMeatPie) August 27, 2022

That Kelman look decent.#lofc — Robert de Mander (@RdeMander) August 27, 2022