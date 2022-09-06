Burnley’s 5 most valuable players according to Transfermarkt after a busy summer of spending

Burnley certainly made an effort in the summer transfer window this year, bringing in a horde of new faces.

Following relegation from the Premier League, Burnley have made steps towards rebuilding for the top flight, hiring Vincent Kompany as manager and signing 16 new players.

But after a summer overhaul worth over £20million, who are the Clarets’ most valuable assets?

Here we look at Burnley’s five most valuable players according to Transfermarkt (excluding players signed on loan).

Aro Muric – £2.34million

Burnley signed goalkeeper Aro Muric from Manchester City for a reported fee of £3million this summer.

The Kosovan international is Kompany’s no.1 choice between the sticks and he’s so far kept two clean sheets in the Championship.

Manuel Benson – £2.7million

The fee that Burnley paid for Manuel Benson was not widely documented, but LancsLive say that the fee is ‘believed to be in excess’ of £3million.

It took a while for Burnley to get this deal across the line, but Benson has since featured six times in the Championship, claiming one assist for his new side.

Charlie Taylor – £2.7million

Charlie Taylor became a surprise target of West Ham’s this summer. The defender has been playing in the middle of a relatively inexperienced back-line for Burnley this season and his experience has been a great help.

Unsurprisingly, Taylor is one of Burnley’s most valuable players according to Transfermarkt.

Josh Cullen – £4.5million

Kompany had Cullen at Anderlecht last season, where the former West Ham youngster flourished. And Kompany brought Cullen with him to Turf Moor this summer for a reported fee of up to €3.5million (£3million).

Cullen has immediately become a key player for Burnley, featuring in all eight of their Championship fixtures so far and looking like a solid signing.

Josh Brownhill – £6.3million

Cullen has arguably been Burnley’s best player so far this season. The midfielder has come into goal-scoring four since Kompany’s arrival, finding the back of the net four times in his opening eight league appearances.

It was no surprise to see the likes of Leicester City and Southampton being linked with the midfielder, but he remains at Turf Moor.

He was linked with West Ham earlier in the summer too, with reports at the time claiming that Burnley value him at £20million.