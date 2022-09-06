Blackpool’s plan for free agent midfielder revealed after Michael Appleton hint

Blackpool plan to bring free agent Danny Drinkwater in on trial, reporter Darren Witcoop has said.

Blackpool are dealing with somewhat of an injury crisis in the middle of the park.

It’s an area Michael Appleton moved to strengthen in the summer transfer window. However, with the likes of Charlie Patino, Lewis Fiorini, Keshi Anderson and Kevin Stewart all sidelined, options in central midfield have looked pretty limited recently.

That led to speculation over a possible dip into the free agents market, with Drinkwater a player that Appleton admitted fits the profile of who the Tangerines might look to add.

Now, reporter Witcoop has revealed the Championship club’s plan for the former Chelsea and Leicester City midfielder.

He stated on Twitter that Blackpool now plan to bring Drinkwater in on trial with a view to offering him a contract at Bloomfield Road.

It now remains to be seen if Drinkwater can earn himself a contract with the club as Blackpool look to solve their current midfield crisis.

A worthwhile addition?

For all his struggles during his time with Chelsea, Drinkwater ended up enjoying a decent loan spell with Reading last season.

There were injury problems at times but he managed to stay fit for the vast majority of the season, managing 34 appearances across all competitions. He provides solid experience in the middle of the park and he’d know exactly what to expect from Appleton given that he was coached by the Blackpool boss at Leicester City.

Not only would the arrival of Drinkwater help the ongoing injury concerns, but his pedigree could see him play a helpful role in the development of young loan stars like Patino and Fiorini.

It will be down to him to prove he’s deserving of a deal though, with a trial seemingly on the cards.