West Brom ready to make move for free agent, was let go by Championship rivals this summer

West Brom are set to offer a contract to free agent Erik Pieters, a report from Lancs Live has said.

West Brom made good use of the free transfer market over the course of the summer transfer window.

While fees were paid for Brandon Thomas-Asante and Jayson Molumby, all of Okay Yoksulu, Martin Kelly, Jed Wallace and John Swift signed on free transfers after their deals at their respective clubs came to an end.

The closure of the transfer window doesn’t rule out the chances of move free agent arrivals either, and it seems the Baggies now have their eyes on a possible bargain signing.

As per a report from Lancs Live, West Brom are set to offer a deal to Dutch defender Pieters.

The 34-year-old’s contract with Burnley came to an end earlier this summer and he’s been out of the game since. Now, after a spell training with Steve Bruce’s side, it is said that the club are poised to offer him a contract.

A worthwhile addition?

The arrival of a left-back would have been a welcome one during the summer transfer window.

However, with the window now done and dusted, Conor Townsend remains the only senior left-back available to Bruce. The signing of Pieters will give Townsend some much-needed cover and competition, hopefully helping get the best out of both players.

Pieters mainly plays as a left-back and isn’t quite so suited to a wing-back role, but he could slot in on the left-hand side of Bruce’s backline well.

His experience should make him a valuable addition both on and off the pitch, but he will have to make sure he’s 100% ready for action after spending the summer without a club.