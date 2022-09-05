West Brom boss Bruce discusses the possibility of signing free agents after the transfer window slams shut

West Brom manager Steve Bruce says that he will ‘scour’ the free agent market, following the closure of the summer transfer window last week.
West Brom enjoyed a pretty decent summer in the transfer window, if a little bit quiet at times.
The Baggies moved quickly to bring in John Swift and then Jed Wallace, with Okay Yokuslu arriving later on – all on free transfers.
Brandon Thomas-Asante and Martin Kelly arrived on deadline day, whilst Jayson Molumby sealed a permanent move to the club from Brighton & Hove Albion earlier on in the summer.
But speaking to Express & Star, Bruce has suggested that his summer transfer activity isn’t over just yet. He said when quizzed about the free agent market:
“We’ll scour that. I’m sure everybody else will be scouring the same thing.
“We’ll be looking, see what’s out there. There hasn’t been a lot of money spent in this division, certainly not even in the last few days because of the situation everybody finds themselves in.”
Despite bringing in Thomas-Asante, the attacking department at West Brom still looks a little thin on the ground, so another striker signing might be on Bruce’s agenda.
Elsewhere, West Brom look to have a pretty balanced squad.
Baggies missing something, but what?
West Brom have a good squad. They have a lot of players who are proven in the Championship but despite that, the club sits in 16th place of the Championship table.
They’re unbeaten in five in the Championship and have drawn their last three. Results haven’t been terrible for Bruce, but fans were certainly hoping to see their side closer to the top-six after this many games of the season.
There’s still plenty of time to turn things around and a couple of free agent signings might help to get things on track, but whether there’s any suitable free agents left remains to be seen.
Up next for the Baggies is a trip to strugglers Coventry City this weekend.