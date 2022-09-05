West Brom boss Bruce discusses the possibility of signing free agents after the transfer window slams shut

West Brom manager Steve Bruce says that he will ‘scour’ the free agent market, following the closure of the summer transfer window last week.

West Brom enjoyed a pretty decent summer in the transfer window, if a little bit quiet at times.

The Baggies moved quickly to bring in John Swift and then Jed Wallace, with Okay Yokuslu arriving later on – all on free transfers.

Brandon Thomas-Asante and Martin Kelly arrived on deadline day, whilst Jayson Molumby sealed a permanent move to the club from Brighton & Hove Albion earlier on in the summer.

But speaking to Express & Star, Bruce has suggested that his summer transfer activity isn’t over just yet. He said when quizzed about the free agent market: