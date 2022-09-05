The 9 players who left Charlton Athletic last season – where are they now?

Charlton Athletic endured a turbulent summer, but things look to be back on track at The Valley.

Johnnie Jackson was sacked last season – to the surprise of many – and the club took their time in finding his successor.

But Ben Garner was eventually handed the job and after the opening seven games of the season, he sees his side sitting in 12th.

There’s definite improvements to be seen in this new-look Charlton side, coming after a busy summer in the transfer market.

But what happened to those who left The Valley last season?

Here we look at the nine players who left Charlton Athletic this summer, and where they’re at now…

Chris Gunter – AFC Wimbledon

Welsh veteran Gunter linked up with Jackson at AFC Wimbledon. The 33-year-old has slotted straight into the side featuring seven times in League Two already this season.

Ben Purrington – Ross County

Full-back Purrington joined Ross County on a free transfer in the summer. He’s become an immediate starter, with six appearances to his name in the Scottish top flight so far this season.

Adam Matthews – Omonia

Another full-back, Matthews made the surprise switch to Cypriot side Omonia – Matthews has become a mainstay in the side, recently featuring in the Europa League qualification round bout v Gent, in which Omonia won 4-0 on aggregate.

Conor Washington – Rotherham United

Washington secured a move to newly-promoted Championship side Rotherham United in the summer – the robust striker has netted once in seven league outings for the Millers.

Hady Ghandour – Maidstone

22-year-old Ghandour joined up with National League side Maidstone earlier this summer, after spending time on loan with the club last time round.

Stephen Henderson – Free agent

Veteran goalkeeper Stephen Henderson remains without a club following his summer release from Charlton Athletic.

Josh Davison – AFC Wimbledon

Davison is another who has joined Jackson at AFC Wimbledon. The attacker signed for an undisclosed fee and he’s since scored twice and assisted once in seven League Two appearances.

Pape Souare – Free agent

The 32-year-old Souare is another name who remains without a club.

Ben Watson – Retired

Watson recently announced his retirement from professional football, following his release at the end of last season.