The 7 players who left Burnley at the end of last season – where are they now?

Burnley’s relegation from the Premier League means there have been plenty of incomings and outgoings this summer, but where are those who moved on last season at now?

Burnley allowed seven players with first-team experience leave the club at the end of last season.

Three of those seven players have since gone on to sign deals at other clubs. However, the other four are still free agents and will continue to look for a new club as the season progresses.

Here we look at the seven players who left Burnley last season, and discuss what they’re up to now…

Ben Mee

The club captain would have been a valuable asset to manager Vincent Kompany in the Championship but he was deserving of another crack at the Premier League. Following his release he joined Brentford on a two-year contract and scored on his home debut in the 4-0 win over Manchester United.

After coming off in his first game on the opening day, the 32-year-old has played 90 minutes in every game for the Bees since, and has impressed in his six outings thus far.

James Tarkowski

The England international wasn’t likely to drop down to the Championship and did not sign a new deal to keep him at Turf Moor for another season. He was released at the end of his contract and joined Everton on a four-year deal.

He has started all six games, conceding six goals during that time and helped the club to their first clean sheet against local rivals Liverpool last weekend.

Phil Bardsley

Bardsley is the first on this list to not have found a new club since his exit from Burnley at the end of June.

The 37-year-old may be looking for one last club before hanging up his boots, but there have been no links to a new side since leaving Turf Moor.

Aaron Lennon

The winger ended his second spell at Burnley having played 28 of the club’s 38 Premier League games last time out. However, he was released at the end of his contract and remains without a club as things stand.

He boasts plenty of experience having racked up over 400 appearances in the English top flight and also has 27 England caps. He could be a good addition to a side in the EFL if someone is willing to take the gamble. However, there have been no rumours linking him to any clubs as of yet.

Joel Mumbongo

Although not necessarily a first-team regular, Swedish striker Mumbongo turned out seven times for Burnley across three seasons, but was released at the end of June.

He has now signed a contract with League Two side Tranmere Rovers and has come on as a second-half sub in three of their nine games in all competitions so far. However, he has not been involved in their last three matchday squads.

Erik Pieters

Another player with bags of experience having played the majority of his football in the top flight throughout his career, 18-time Netherlands international Pieters remains a free agent and is still looking for a new club.

However, according to recent reports he is currently on trial with Championship side West Brom and so a permanent switch to the Hawthorns could be on the cards for the 34-year-old full-back.

Dale Stephens

Finally, Stephens may not have been a regular either at Burnley, but he did make 10 appearances for the Clarets during his time at the club.

He is another without a club as things stand, and the 33-year-old will be looking for an opportunity to start playing if he can seal a move somewhere in the coming months.