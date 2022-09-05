The 6 players who left Blackburn Rovers at the end of last season – where are they now?

Blackburn Rovers made some changes to the squad over the summer with a few new faces and some departures.

Six first-team players moved on during the transfer window with all of them leaving the club on a free transfer, the other departures were more squad players looking to find more playing time.

It allowed Jon Dahl Tomasson to free up some space for additions of his own while letting those at the end of their deals explore pastures new.

Here, we take a look at the players who left Blackburn Rovers and where they are now…

Joe Rothwell

Midfield maestro Rothwell impressed in his last season for Rovers, racking up ten assists, so it wasn’t going to be long before the bigger clubs came calling.

Newly promoted Premier League side Bournemouth eventually captured his signature, but it hasn’t gone to plan so far for Rothwell. The former Manchester United youth player has yet to feature after suffering a quad injury in pre-season.

Darragh Lenihan

Central defender Lenihan left to join Middlesbrough in what was supposed to be a more ambitious move for the Irish international.

He has started all seven games for his new club and even managed to get an assist. However, the Teessiders have started the season poorly and Lenihan has been part of a defence that has conceded 12 times so far.

Ryan Nyambe

Right-back Nyambe moved on to Wigan Athletic in the summer in somewhat of a surprise move. He ended up being replaced by Callum Brittain, who has signed from Barnsley.

The Namibian is better known for his defensive capabilities rather than his offensive abilities but seems to be holding down a regular place for the Latics. He has started six of their seven games far and put in some solid performances.

Bradley Johnson

Midfielder Johnson is in the latter stages of his career so a step down in division was expected when he joined League One side MK Dons.

The former Leeds United and Norwich City man has started the season well with his new club despite results not being the best, he has managed to net twice and assist one in the first seven games of the season.

Jacob Davenport

Defensive midfield man Davenport is still a free agent after his four-year stint at Rovers came to an end. At just 23 years of age, Davenport still feels he has much to offer but due to his injury problems over the last few years, no side has taken a chance on him.

The former Manchester City youth player was on trial with Scottish club Hearts but they opted against offering him a deal. He also had a trial at Reading, but that has failed to materialise into a move too.

Harry Chapman

Chapman was a free agent after his contract at Rovers expired at the end of last season, having spent much of the last few years on loan at Burton Albion.

The winger has now teamed up with former Blackburn Rovers boss Mark Hughes at Bradford City. Chapman has dropped down to League Two football but this could help him build up his career again. He has played all seven games so far, scoring once.