The 5 players who left Sunderland at the end of last season – where are they now?

Sunderland had a pretty productive window, shaping their squad well for the long-term upon their return to life in the Championship.

Sunderland’s summer was somewhat marred by the shock departure of Alex Neil to Championship rivals Stoke City.

However, Tony Mowbray is now at the helm and he’ll be hoping he can help the Black Cats kick on after a decent start.

There were five first-team players who were released by Sunderland at the end of last season, paving the way for some new faces to make their way through the doors at the Stadium of Light.

Here, we look at where those players are now…

Will Grigg

League One hitman Grigg joined Sunderland in January 2019 as a highly-touted signing. He was in stunning form for Wigan Athletic but at Sunderland, it just didn’t work out.

After eight goals in 62 appearances and spells on loan with MK Dons and Rotherham United, Grigg ended up returning to MK Dons on a permanent basis. He has two goals in five games so far this season.

Arbenit Xhemajli

Xhemajli was a pretty left-field addition when he signed in September 2020 from Neuchatel Xamax.

His time on Wearside was marred by injury though, limiting him to just five first-team appearances.

He now plays for FC Vaduz, a team based in Liechtenstein but playing in Switzerland’s second-tier.

Aiden McGeady

Veteran trickster McGeady’s last season in red and white was marred by injury but there’s no doubt he will be fondly remembered by Sunderland fans. He notched up 36 goals and 34 assists in 149 games for the club, becoming League One’s assist-king while striking up a strong partnership with Charlie Wyke.

McGeady is now back in Scotland playing for Hibernian, where he has been reunited with Lee Johnson.

Lee Burge

Burge notched up 24 clean sheets in 65 appearances for Sunderland during his three years with the club.

He spent much of his time serving as a number two and now, he’s in League Two with Northampton Town. He has been their number one since arriving and they’ve enjoyed a strong start to the new season, although he is still waiting for his first clean sheet.

Jordan Willis

Last but not least is centre-back Willis, who saw his time with the club ravaged by a serious knee injury.

Setbacks prevented him from kicking on in red and white and as it stands, he is currently without a club. It will be hoped he can return to the EFL once fit as, on his day, he can be a really top centre-back.