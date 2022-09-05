The 5 players who left Stoke City at the end of last season – where are they now?

Stoke City’s summer transfer window was a busy one, and there was even a change of manager at the end of the month.

Stoke City gave Michael O’Neill the chance to assemble a squad capable of pushing up the table but after a poor start, the Potters parted ways with the Northern Irishman and replaced him with Alex Neil.

A busy summer was facilitated by some free transfer departures at the end of the season, with five first-team players moving on when their deals expired.

Here, we take a look at the Stoke City men who left the club and look at where they are now…

Tommy Smith

Smith had been with Stoke City for three years before his departure earlier this summer.

He played over 100 times for the Potters, chipping in with three goals and 13 assists while operating either as a right-back or right wing-back. Smith was successful on trial with Middlesbrough and landed a deal at the Riverside. He has now played three times for Boro.

Joe Allen

Allen is another player let go by the Potters who ended up staying in the Championship.

The long-serving midfielder left the club after six years and 221 appearances in red and white. He’s now back with former club Swansea City, where he has already added seven appearances to the 150 he made in his first stint in South Wales.

James Chester

Third on the list is experienced centre-back Chester, who notched up 71 appearances for the club. He signed permanently from Aston Villa after an initial loan deal and has now moved down to League One with Derby County.

He is still waiting on his debut for the club.

Tom Ince

The last of three players let go by Stoke City to end up staying in the Championship is winger Ince.

He made for an exciting arrival at the time, joining from Huddersfield Town, where he had struggled. However, his previous stints with Derby County and Blackpool had fans hoping he may be able to get back to his best.

Ince wasn’t able to do that though and is now at Reading under the management of his father, Paul Ince.

Steven Fletcher

Last but not least is veteran striker Fletcher, who has returned north of the border with Dundee United.

The 35-year-old chipped in with 12 goals and five assists in 82 outings for the Potters and now has two goals and two assists in nine games for a Dundee United side who have recently parted ways with former Sunderland manager Jack Ross.