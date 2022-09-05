The 5 players who left Sheffield United last season – where are they now?

Sheffield United have made a bright start to the 2022/23 Championship season, with Paul Heckingbottom’s side currently sat in 1st.

Sheffield United claimed a 2-0 win at Hull City yesterday, taking their unbeaten run in the league to seven.

The Blades have won four of their last five in the Championship and look like they could challenge for a top two spot, after their play-off misery last time round.

It comes after a positive summer in the transfer market, but where are those who left Bramall Lane last season at now?

Here we look at the five names who left Sheffield United at the end of last season, and where they’re playing now…

Luke Freeman – Luton Town

Freeman left Sheffield United to join Championship rivals Luton Town on a free transfer.

The midfielder endured a torrid spell in South Yorkshire but he’s since returned to fitness with Luton Town, having played a part in their last six fixtures.

He’s scored once and assisted once in the league so far this season – more goals and assists than he managed for the Blades.

David McGoldrick – Derby County

McGoldrick looked set to reunite with Chris Wilder at Middlesbrough before sealing a free transfer to League One side Derby County.

Since, the 34-year-old has scored one and assisted one in his four League One appearances for Derby, with his side currently sat in 9th place of the table.

Lys Mousset – VfL Bochum

Mousset signed for VfL Bochum following his Blades release. The Frenchman is yet to make his debut for the club after arriving with an injury, but he was named on the bench for their last outing v Werder Bremen.

Oliver Burke – Werder Bremen

Burke also sealed a move to the Bundesliga this summer, and he too was on the bench in the game v Bochum and Werder Bremen on Saturday, but he came off towards the end.

Burke has scored twice in five league outings for Bremen, earning high praise upon his return to German football.

Michael Verrips – Fortuna Sittard

Dutch side Fortuna Sittard exercised the option to make Verrips’ loan stay from Sheffield United permanent in the summer, before loaning him out to FC Groningen.

He’s currently their no.1, having featured in all five of their Eredivisie fixtures so far this season.