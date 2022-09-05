The 5 players who left Middlesbrough at the end of last season – where are they now?

Middlesbrough have made plenty of changes to their squad from last season, bringing in 10 new players, but but where are those who moved on last season at now?

At the end of last season, Middlesbrough let five players with first-team experience leave the club.

Some were certainly more surprising that others. Three of their five departures were very experienced players, whilst the other two were younger with bags of potential.

Three of the quintet have moved on to pastures new, securing deals with new clubs for the current campaign, whilst one is training with a Championship club and the other remains a free agent as things stand.

Here we look at the five players who left Middlesbrough last season, and discuss what they’re up to now…

Sol Bamba

The centre-back signed on a one-year deal at Boro under previous boss Neil Warnock and was not offered a new contract at the end of last season. He is still technically a free agent but is training with Bristol City.

He has turned out for the U21 set up already, but is yet to agree terms to sign on at Ashton Gate. The Ivorian will continue to be looked over by Nigel Pearson as the Bristol City boss looks to bolster his squad with free agents after the transfer deadline.

Lee Peltier

Another defender who signed a one-year contract at the Riverside was Peltier, and was used in rotation under both Warnock and current boss Chris Wilder before he left the club in June.

Just under a month later the 35-year-old joined fellow Championship side Rotherham United on another one-year deal. He has played in seven of the Millers’ 10 games in all competitions so far this season, and has been key in helping them in their strong start to the campaign. He also captained the side in the Carabao Cup and his experience has been vital for Paul Warne’s side.

Neil Taylor

The only player in this list to not have signed for, or be training with a new club is Taylor, who remains a free agent.

The 33-year-old was hit and miss during his time at Middlesbrough but could continue to compete at Championship level or below. However, no clubs have been linked with his services since leaving the North-East club at the end of June.

Connor Malley

Malley broke onto the scene as a youngster and impressed in cameo appearances under previous boss Warnock. However, his opportunity never arose again under Wilder and despite a lot of potential he was let go by Middlesbrough.

He went on trial with Huddersfield Town and with Lincoln City, but was not offered a deal. He has since made the switch to Rochdale in League Two and the 22-year-old has played in four of their six games in all competitions so far.

Rumarn Burrell

The only other released Boro player with any first-team experience is Burrell. He was loaned out a couple of times, to Bradford City in League Two and to Kilmarnock in Scotland.

He was released at the end of last season and has since gone back to Scotland to sign for Falkirk in the second division. He has played five times for the Bairns, scoring once during that time.