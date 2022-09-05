The 4 players who left Millwall at the end of last season – where are they now?

Millwall saw some new faces arrive and some old ones move on at the end of last season as Gary Rowett freshened up his ranks at The Den.

Millwall managed to add eight new recruits to their ranks, bringing in three players on loan and five permanently.

They haven’t got off to the quickest start this season though. Three wins, one draw and four defeats leaves them in 14th pace after eight games, though they did bounce back to winning ways against Cardiff City last time out.

However, as part of their summer shake-up, five first-team players left at the end of their contracts.

Here, we look at the four players who moved on from Millwall and where they are now…

Jed Wallace

Of the four, Wallace was certainly the headline departee. He had cemented himself as one of the division’s best players while at The den, notching up 42 goals and 49 assists in Millwall colours.

He opted against signing a new deal though and has remained in the Championship with Steve Bruce’s West Brom.

In eight league games, the winger has two goals and one assist to his name.

Connor Mahoney

It seemed the right time for Mahoney to move on from Millwall. He was unable to maximise his potential with the Lions as injuries prevented him from earning a consistent run in the starting XI.

He has stayed in the Championship though, being snapped up by Huddersfield Town. Shortly after his arrival, Carlos Corberan resigned from his post in a move that surprised many, especially considering Mahoney and fellow free agent David Kasumu had just arrived.

Maikel Kieftenbeld

Third the list is experienced Dutchman Kieftenbeld, who has proven a popular player for Gary Rowett.

The 32-year-old arrived in January 2021 and played 40 times for the Lions before his contract expired earlier this summer.

He’s now back in The Netherlands with FC Emmen but after starting the first game of the Eredivisie season, he suffered a serious knee injury. It will be hoped he can recover after previous injury problems and kick on back in his native.

Alex Pearce

Last but not least is veteran centre-back Pearce, who played 81 times during his stay at The Den.

The 33-year-old has remained nearby too, linking up with Johnnie Jackson’s AFC Wimbledon. Pearce has been a mainstay for the Dons in the early stages of the season, donning the captain’s armband for the league Two side.