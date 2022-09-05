The 11 players who left Derby County last season – where are they now?

Derby County underwent a pretty drastic overhaul in the summer, ahead of their League One campaign.

Last season is certainly one to forget for Derby County. But under new ownership and new management, the club went about rebuilding their playing squad in the summer, and they did exactly that.

A horde of new players arrived after many chose to leave at the end of their contracts last season, with others being snapped up by rival teams – but where are those who moved on at now?

Here we take a look at the 11 players who left Derby County this summer, and where they’re at now…

Kelle Roos – Aberdeen

The Dutchman is Aberdeen’s new no.1 after making the move this summer. He’s kept two clean sheets so far, with his side currently sat in 3rd place of the Scottish top flight.

Tom Lawrence – Rangers

Lawrence also made the move up to Scotland following the expiry of his Derby contract. He joined up with Rangers who sit in 2nd as things stand, with Lawrence having made a steady start – he’s netted twice and assisted once in his opening five league outings.

Lee Buchanan – Werder Bremen

Despite having interest from many in England, Buchanan opted for a move to Bundesliga side Werder Bremen. The left-back has since feature four times in the German top flight, scoring once.

Festy Ebosele – Udinese

Ebosele is another who opted for pastures abroad, but he’s just made the one Serie A appearance so far this season, having been an unused substitute in each of the last four outings.

Nathan Byrne – Charlotte FC

Byrne joined MLS side Charlotte FC after brief links to QPR. He made his debut against FC Cincinnati yesterday.

Ravel Morrison – D.C. United

Morrison also headed to the MLS where he linked up with ex-Rams boss Wayne Rooney. Since, Morrison has featured nine times in the MLS, scoring once.

Malcolm Ebiowei – Crystal Palace

Ebiowei joined Palace upon the expiration of his Derby County contract. The 18-year-old has since made his Premier League debut for the Eagles and despite his young age, he’s been a regular name on the bench.

Ryan Allsop – Cardiff City

Allsop joined Cardiff City as part of their summer overhaul, with Allsop having played every minute so far in the Championship this season, keeping four clean sheets.

Colin Kazim-Richards – Karagumruk

Rams cult hero Kazim-Richards returned to Turkey with Karagumruk this summer. The 36-year-old has only recently returned from injury and has come off the bench late on in each of his side’s last four outings.

Isaac Hutchinson – Walsall

The 22-year-old joined League Two side Walsall in the summer, and he’s since racked up seven league appearances for the club.

Louie Watson – Luton Town

Watson sealed a summer move to Luton Town and after making his debut in the Carabao Cup, he’s yet to feature in the Championship – Watson has been left out of the last five matchday squads.