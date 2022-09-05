The 10 players who left Swindon Town for free last season – where are they now?

Swindon Town underwent a managerial change in the summer, with Scott Lindsey replacing Ben Garner who left for Charlton Athletic.

Since, Swindon Town have endured a slow start to the new season. They currently sit in 14th place of the table having taken eight points from their opening seven fixtures.

Time will tell how Lindsey fares in charge of the club, but how are those who were released at the end of last season faring?

Here we look at the 10 players who were released by Swindon Town last season, and where they’re at now…

Mandela Egbo – Charlton Athletic

Egbo is one of three names to have joined up with Garner at Charlton Athletic this summer – the 24-year-old is yet to make his debut for the club though, after picking up an injury in pre-season.

Jojo Wollacott – Charlton Athletic

Wollacott meanwhile has slotted straight into Garner’s first-team plans at The Valley, with the shot-stopper having played in all seven of Charlton’s league fixtures this season.

Jack Payne – Charlton Athletic

Payne has also been an important player so far, playing six times in League One and grabbing himself an assist as well.

Rob Hunt – Leyton Orient

Hunt sealed a move to table-toppers Leyton Orient in the summer – he’s played in all seven of their League Two fixtures so far this season.

Dion Conroy – Crawley Town

Conroy also sealed a League Two move. He played twice for his new side before picking up an injury, and he’s now been missing from Crawley’s last seven outings.

Ryan East – Bradford City

East joined Bradford City following his season at Swindon Town last time round. He’s played a bit part role for Mark Hughes’ side so far this season, featuring four times in League Two.

Emmanuel Idem – Free agent

Idem never featured for Swindon Town and was released at the end of last season – he remains without a club.

Jayden Mitchell-Lawson – Ayr United

Midfielder Mitchell-Lawson joined Ayr United in the Scottish Championship. He’s become an important player for the club, featuring five times in the league so far this season and grabbing an assist.

Akin Odimayo – Northampton Town

Despite being offered a new deal, Odimayo left Swindon Town for Northampton Town, but he’s featured just once in League Two this season.

Jordan Lyden

It’s not clear where Lyden is playing right now – or if he’s playing at all. A report from Swindon Advertiser back in May read that Lyden was in limbo with the player ‘not officially having been made an offer by the club, but the door firmly open for them to stay’.