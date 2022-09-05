‘Shut a few people up’ – Plymouth Argyle boss praises Birmingham City loanee Cosgrove after impressive debut

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher has hailed on loan Birmingham City man Sam Cosgrove, after his impressive debut on Saturday.

Cosgrove, 25, signed for Plymouth Argyle on loan from Birmingham City on deadline day.

Despite only signing for Birmingham City in January 2021, the big striker is now in his third loan spell away from St Andrew’s, having spent time with both Shrewsbury Town and AFC Wimbledon in League One last time round.

The Englishman struggled last season, but he enjoyed a dream start to life on the south coast, coming off the bench for Argyle to score twice on his debut.

He helped secure a 3-2 win over Derby County which sees Plymouth Argyle move up into 3rd place of the League One table.

And speaking to the club after the game, Argyle boss Schumacher said of Cosgrove:

“I was delighted for him. He gives us a different threat and gives opposition defenders something think about.

“He has shut a few people up who were having a go at him on social media before he’d even kicked a ball for Argyle.

“We knew what he was good at and knew what he could do – I am buzzing for him.”

Plymouth, despite their impressive start to the season, don’t have a striker scoring too regularly, with the likes of Niall Ennis and Morgan Whittaker having both scored twice in League One this season.

But the arrival of Cosgrove could really give Plymouth an edge in this season’s promotion race.

Confidence is key…

Cosgrove, it would be fair to assume, may have been low on confidence heading into this season after a tough run last time round.

He’s endured a slow start to life south of the border having previously been prolific for Aberdeen, but scoring twice on his debut for Plymouth could really set the tone for his season on the south coast.

He could yet be the man to fire Plymouth to a top-six finish this season and like Schumacher says, Cosgrove gives the side a bit of something different, making for a really well-balanced attacking department at the club.

Up next for Plymouth is a tough home fixture against Sheffield Wednesday in League One this weekend.