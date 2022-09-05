Potential timeline put on Dan Ballard’s return to action for Sunderland

Sunderland defender Dan Ballard will be out for ‘approximately eight weeks’ after fracturing his foot against QPR earlier this season.

Ballard, 22, joined Sunderland in a permanent transfer from Arsenal this summer.

The young defender made an impressive start to life on Wearside, but in just his third Championship outing for the Black Cats, Ballard fractured his foot.

And now, an emerging report from Sunderland Echo says that Ballard will be ‘on the sidelines for approximately eight weeks’.

Sunderland looked set to bring in Brighton’s Jan Paul van Hecke as a temporary replacement, but he remains on the south coast.

The Black Cats then had to deal with Alex Neil’s departure to Stoke City, with Tony Mowbray having since taken control.

A huge boost…

Ballard looked the real deal in his first few games for Sunderland. He’s a really well-rounded defender and he suits the mould of Sunderland’s new recruitment philosophy.

His injury is a blow but it gives Mowbray something to look forward to – the Black Cats have kept two clean sheets in the four league outings since Ballard’s injury, and his return will only help to boost those numbers.

A replacement would’ve been nice for Sunderland to have, and having van Hecke would’ve been a plus. On the flip side, van Hecke’s arrival could well have pushed Ballard down the pecking order for when he eventually returned to action, but now he looks set to go straight back into the side when ready.

Sunderland return to action v Middlesbrough tonight, with the game being shown live on Sky Sports.